Reports on Electricity Tariff Hike and Corruption Charges Against Abdullahi Ganduje

Reports on the hike in electricity tariff , and the alleged corruption charges against Abdullahi Ganduje , former governor of Kano , suffuse the frontpages of the dailies. The Punch reports that Lagos, Kano , and 10 other states have concluded plans to start generating power in their respective states in conformity with the Electricity Act 2023. The newspaper says the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said its members have lost at least N1.
5 trillion in the last six months to forex-related transactions. Daily Trust reports that bandits have launched fresh attacks in Kaduna and the federal capital territory (FCT), killing a community leader and abducting some family members. The newspaper says the Kano state government has filed an eight-count charge against Ganduje, former governor of Kano, and his wife. The Guardian reports that hosting mega events in Nigeria has failed to facilitate infrastructural development due to wastage and corruptio
Electricity Tariff Corruption Charges Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Power Generation Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria Forex-Related Transactions Bandits Attacks Kaduna FCT Kano State Government Charges Hosting Mega Events Infrastructural Development Wastage Corruption
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
