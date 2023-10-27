Report: Nigeria tops list of African countries affected by mobile adware attacks

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, has warned that its security researchers have reported notifications of attacks on major banks in sub-Saharan Africa.
The firm said the number of mobile threats — especially for Android devices detected and blocked by Kaspersky in the Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa (META) region — increased by 5 percent in Q2 2023, compared to the same period last year.
“Given the ubiquity of mobile devices in Africa, recording such an increase is a cause for concern,” the statement reads. The report said there was a spike of 94 percent in Nigeria, 39 percent in Kenya, and 27 percent in South Africa. headtopics.com
Commenting on the report, Bethwel Opil, enterprise client lead at Kaspersky in Africa, said there is a need to address the cyber threats.“As Africa witnesses an upsurge in smartphone adoption, combined with the burgeoning trend of mobile banking, it’s imperative to address the inherent cybersecurity challenges that exist,” Opil said.
“This underscores the necessity for a forward-thinking and proactive approach to mobile cybersecurity for consumers and businesses alike. From banking malware targeting mobile transactions to ransomware hijacking device data, cybercriminals are continually evolving their tactics. headtopics.com
“Against this backdrop, it’s not just about implementing cybersecurity solutions on mobile devices but also about educating users on best practices and the rapidly changing threat landscape.”In the statement, the cybersecurity firm also recommended ways users can reduce mobile threats.Opil said mobile users should ensure that they download apps only from official stores like the Apple AppStore or Google Play.