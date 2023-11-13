Renowned Producer Kevin Turen Passes Away Unexpectedly

Renowned film and TV producer Kevin Turen, known for his work on HBO's 'Euphoria' has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 44, less than four months after the death of Angus Cloud, another member of the 'Euphoria'. The news of Turen's sudden demise over the weekend has left the industry in shock. Although the cause of death has not been disclosed, the impact of his loss is palpable among colleagues and friends.

A spokesperson for HBO expressed deep sadness, stating, 'We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Kevin Turen. He was a talented producer and collaborator and will be immensely missed by all who knew and had the fortune of working with him.

