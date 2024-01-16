Renowned Historian Calls for Decolonisation of Nigerian Universities

In her welcome remark, UNILAG VC, Mrs Ogunsola, a professor, said Africa has lagged in development, noting that the current educational system modelled on colonial constructs has not been able to drive the all-round development.

A renowned historian and Professor at the University of Texas, Austin, United States of America, Toyin Falola, has called on the(NUC), Nigeria’s regulatory agency for the universities, to desist from alleged imposition of “neoliberal and western agenda” on the nation’s university system.The event was chaired by the former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Yemi Ogunbiyi. The guest lecturer said Nigerian tertiary institutions and their African counterparts that “are either created in the shadow of the colonial systems or established following the patterns left by colonial ideological relics,” deserve more efforts to decolonise the





