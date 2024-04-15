Reno Omokri commends Pastor Enenche for apologizing to Miss Vera Anyim

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri , has commended the senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Paul Enenche for apologizing to Miss Vera Anyim , who he accused of lying after testifying about attaining BSc in law.

reports that Vera who claimed during a Live Sunday service in Dunamis that she graduated from the National Open University of Nigerian NOUN after ten years, was accused by Pastor Enenche of lying. A video clip making the rounds on social media revealed how the senior pastor interrupted her testimony, saying she lied by claiming she had a BSc in law. The internet was on Monday flooded with reactions from concerned Nigerians who asked the pastor to tender an apology to Vera.

Reno Omokri Pastor Enenche Apology Miss Vera Anyim Educational Qualifications

