The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corpse of the paramount ruler was committed to Mother Earth according to the Islamic rites around 8.40 p.m.

The Chief Imam of Ebiraland, Sheik Salihu Ebere, who led the burial rites and prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ohinoyi, prayed to God to forgive the royal father his sins. “With painful heart, we have just laid to rest the remains of our leader and father, who died in the early hours of Sunday in a hospital in Abuja.“I have never been this close to someone who suddenly is no more. It has never happened to me till this time. He is the kind of person one would not want to part with.

He was a son of the second Attah (now “Ohinoyi’’) of Ebiraland, Ibrahim Onoruoiza of the Omadivi Clan, who reigned from 1917 to 1954.Before ascending the throne, he was a successful businessman who lived most parts of his life in Lagos.Young Ado Ibrahim completed his Nursery and Quranic education at the age of 11 years. headtopics.com

He was employed by the United African Company (UAC) in 1950 as a special entrant for accelerated management. In that same year, he attended the first Mining School in Jos and qualified as a Mining Prospector and Area Manager.

He combined his mining and prospecting duties successfully with the undergraduate study programme and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics from the London School of Economics in 1954.

