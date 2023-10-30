Remains of Kogi monarch, Ohinoyi laid to rest In Okene

The corpse of the paramount ruler was committed to mother earth according to the Islamic rites around 8.40 p.m.
Sheik Salihu Ebere, the Chief Imam of Ebiraland, who led the burial rites and prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ohinoyi, prayed to God to forgive the royal father his sins. “With painful heart we have just laid to rest the remains of our leader and father, who died in the early hours of Sunday in a hospital in Abuja.“I have never been this close to someone who suddenly is no more. It has never happened to me till this time. He is the kind person one would not want to part with.
He was a son of the second Attah (now "Ohinoyi'') of Ebiraland, Ibrahim Onoruoiza of the Omadivi Clan, who reigned from 1917 to 1954. Dr Ibrahim was born to His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Onoruoiza Attah and Hajiya Hauwawu Ozianuva.He was enrolled at the Okene Native Administration School from 1934 to 1940 for his elementary education. Upon completion of his elementary education, he was admitted to Okene Middle School in 1941.
Having successfully gone through the Accounting and Sales Department in 1952, he was promoted to the post of Manager at the Kingsway Stores, Kaduna. Later in the year, the company sent him on a further technical training course, organised by the Anglo-American Mining Corporation, in Johannesburg, South Africa.