Remains of ex-HoS, Adamu Fika laid to rest in Kaduna

DAILY POST had earlier reported that Malam Adamu Fika died last mid-night at the age of 90. The funeral prayers of the late Waziri of Fika Emirate were attended by representatives of President Tinubu and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana Emirs of Fika, Bade and Fune, among other dignitaries.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased. During his lifetime, the elder statesman held several prominent positions including: permanent secretary at various federal ministries such as internal affairs, commerce, and communications. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and one time Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

