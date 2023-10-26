Rema Denies Joining Illuminati, Says “Jesus is King”

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has denied joining the Illuminati, a secret society that is often rumored to be involved in the entertainment industry. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Rema urged his fans to educate each other about his background and heritage. He said that he has been working hard for a long time…
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Rema urged his fans to educate each other about his background and heritage. He said that he has been working hard for a long time and that his success is not due to any supernatural forces.
“As I evolve, my execution will evolve unapologetically. Please know your artist. It is why I do interviews. And that Illuminati talk is trash. I work too hard to create art for you guys to give the glory to some diabolical shit. Dead it now. Jesus is King.’ headtopics.com
Documentarians, directors, producers, and digital creators are invited to showcase their documentary projects at the Global Pitch, an online event organized by Sunny Side of the Doc. This event, scheduled for February 6-7, 2024, focuses on documentary projects that explore the theme "Docs for the Future: Mapping a Sustainable World." To be considered, projects should… headtopics.com
China's science fiction genre has come full circle, from near-banishment to being embraced both by the government and the public. This transformation was exemplified by the recent hosting of Worldcon, the world's most prominent science fiction gathering, in China for the first time. The event took place in the newly opened Chengdu Science Fiction Museum,…