Rema Denies Joining Illuminati, Says “Jesus is King”

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has denied joining the Illuminati, a secret society that is often rumored to be involved in the entertainment industry. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Rema urged his fans to educate each other about his background and heritage. He said that he has been working hard for a long time…

“As I evolve, my execution will evolve unapologetically. Please know your artist. It is why I do interviews. And that Illuminati talk is trash. I work too hard to create art for you guys to give the glory to some diabolical shit. Dead it now. Jesus is King.’ headtopics.com

