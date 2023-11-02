Reinstate Our Suspended Paramount Ruler Now, Mbume Clan Monarchs Tell Gov Otu

Recall that the embattled paramount ruler was suspended by the immediate-past administration of Governor Ben Ayade on May 28, 2021 for his alleged involvement in what the government described as “unwholesome activities” that “threatened the peace and stability of Etung LGA.”

River State in suit No. HC/96/2022, dated March 23, 2023, the conclave appealed to Governor Otu whom they said have a listening ear to expedite action in the reinstatement of the monarch whom a Calabar High Court reinstated even during the era of his predecessor.

“That we inexorably played into the hands of the young adventurous clan head of Ajassor, HRH Ntufam Ntui Etta, who is seen to have been overtaken by lust for power, fame and wealth to launch his ill-advised reckless and divisive campaign to overthrow a legally constituted traditional authority.

The aggrieved chiefs added, “Our paramount ruler who was selected according to our norms and values cannot be dethroned just like that. Mbume Clan cannot be treated derogatorily like that.”

