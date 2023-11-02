Reigning Miss Tourism Nigeria emerges entrepreneur of the year

The award certificate dated August 10 said the honour is in recognition of her giant strides in entrepreneurship and business development. The award was organised by the Centre for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development CEPASD in collaboration with the Peace Ambassador Agency. Its theme was: “Advancing Youth Innovation in Entrepreneurship” and held at Nigeria National Merit House, Maitama Abuja.

The organizing committee chairman, Mr. Igweshi Augustine, stated that the goal of the summit was to explore the dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youth in advancing youth innovation in entrepreneurship and national cohesion.She said: “As a business executive and youth founder of a running successful business, I spoke about my experiences; steps that help me succeed and also extended a guiding hand to other young women who are also enterprising in their different fields.

“I’m also dedicating this to my fellow young entrepreneurs all round the world, who have created something out of nothing, believe in the beauty of your dreams, if I can, then you too definitely can “Finally, a big thank you to the the Centre for peace and sustainable development and all the Nigeria youth summit team for this honor, I do not take it for granted.”.

