Registration: NNL postpones 2003-2024 League kick-off date

Chairman of the NNL board, George Aluo, said the postponement was necessitated by the inability of teams to complete their registration process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league was originally scheduled to kick off on October 28. Aluo said the board, in arriving at the decision, took into cognisance the inability of teams to meet the Oct. 25 registration deadline because of the economic situation in the country.

“We regret to announce that the 2023/2024 league season, originally planned to kick off this Saturday at the Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom state has been postponed to a new date, which will be communicated to teams once clubs finish formalisation of the registration process,” he said. headtopics.com

The chairman advised clubs to conclude their registration before Nov. 3, noting that once registration is concluded, the board will announce a new date for the commencement of the league. He warned, however, that teams who fail to meet the new registration date will not participate in the league.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Wikki Tourists players undergo medical test ahead new NNL seasonWikki Tourists players underwent their mandatory medical tests on Wednesday ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Nigeria National League season. The medical check-up was carried out at the medical centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi. The test was conducted by the Bauchi Elephants team doctor, Umar Abubakar. Read more ⮕

Organisers postpone NNL’s kickoff dateThe Nigeria National League (NNL) board, yesterday, announced the postponement of the kickoff date of the 2023/2024 season, saying it would announce a new date later. Read more ⮕

NNL kick off date shiftedThe Nation Newspaper NNL kick off date shifted Read more ⮕

Federation Cup 2024 kicks off with clubs’ registrationThe Nation Newspaper Federation Cup 2024 kicks off with clubs’ registration Read more ⮕

How Big A Blow Is Neymar’s Injury To The Saudi Pro League?Neymar may have only played three games for his new club, Al-Hilal, in the Saudi Pro League before getting injured, but his goal-scoring abilities will no doubt be lost. Read more ⮕

Court’s final verdict on European Super League due in DecemberThe European Court of Justice will deliver its final verdict on the validity of the breakaway European Super League on December 21st. Read more ⮕