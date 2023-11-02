Red flag on domestic borrowings as Tinubu considers N30tr fresh loans

The Federal Reserve has raised the interest rates to a multi-decade high of 5.25-5.5 per cent with some market analysts pricing more hikes before the end of the tightening cycles. Earlier, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, told concerned Nigerians that the administration would not indulge in debt accumulation to fund its activities.

The Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) covering 2024 to 2026 submitted to the National Assembly for deliberation puts the total Federal Government’s deficit for the period at N30.7 trillion. With less than N700 billion expected from privatisation of some public assets, the government looks forward to raising the bulk of the finances from both domestic and foreign debt markets.

Whereas many leading economists and financial experts, including Dr Aye Teriba, bucked at the sincerity of the process, the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, in an email exchange with The Guardian, said the debt restructuring was indeed completed with the DMO taking the debt off the CBN through bond issuance.

President Bola Tinubu (right) with Chairman, The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms committee, Taiwo Oyedele and FIRS acting chairman, Zaccheus Adedeji The new management of the CBN, an institution that had indulged the Federal Government’s fiscal excesses with unrestricted overdraft, has pledged to comply with the letters of its enabling act in the management of its affairs, including its role as lender of last resort. If it does, the government could meet a brick in the coming years as it plans to continue the years of fiscal recklessness many accused the previous administration of.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria’s mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria's mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to leading Nigeria to a brighter future.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High CommissionerThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High Commissioner

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigeria’s power sector in vicious cycle of underperformance -Tinubu lamentsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lamented that Nigeria's power sector is in a vicious cycle of underperformance and underinvestment. The President disclosed this Monday at the annual Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Market Participants and Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu reads riot act to operators in Nigeria’s mining sectorPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned private companies and public servants cutting corners in the solid minerals sector to stop or face the wrath of the law. President gave the warning while addressing participants at the 2nd edition of the three-day Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria’s size unmanageable, Agabkoba tasks Tinubu on way forwardA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕