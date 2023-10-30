Recruitment: Nonchalant attitude of Igbo youths worrisome

THE apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lamented the lack of interest of Igbo youths in joining Nigeria’s security agencies.

Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the situation was disturbing and urged South-East governors, religious traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to intervene and halt the trend.

In a statement, Iwuanyanwu said: “I have observed with dismay the non-chalant attitude shown by the youths of the South-East of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police Force. headtopics.com

“The available information shows that Kaduna State is leading in the on-line application into the Police Force with 20, 259 while Anambra State trails last with a mere 541 applications. Others include Ebonyi State with 737; Abia State, 966; Imo State, 999; and Enugu, 1036.

“The lack of interest by the Igbo youths towards the Nigeria Police Force is disturbing because, it is only by enlisting in the Police Force that offers the unique possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future. headtopics.com

“I hereby call on the South-East Governors led by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma; the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers led by HRH, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu; the States President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; the Chairman, Association of South-East Town Unions led by Chief Emeka Diwe; the Clergy and the various Igbo groups and social movements to use their various structures to sensitise the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise.

