Recruitment Challenges in Nigeria Police Force

The recruitment exercise into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force is going on smoothly in a majority of states, but applicants, particularly those in some states in the south-south and south eastern parts of the country are experiencing multiple challenges. Applicants had been directed to go to their states of origin for the screening exercise, which is leading to many of them getting rejected at screening centres because they apparently showed up in the wrong states.

And in some southeast states, applicants are finding it difficult to get suitable guarantors because the ranks of the Nigeria Police have largely been depleted of officers from the region. And while the turnout in a number of states have been impressive with thousands of applicants seeking to fill the few available slots, there are states experiencing a low turnout of applicants. The Bayelsa State Police Command, for example, has expressed worry over the low turn up of applicants for the physical screening exercis





