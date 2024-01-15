Reckless Abandonment of Legacy Companies Worsens Unemployment in Southeast States

Reckless abandonment of legacy companies of yesteryears may have worsened the general high unemployment rate and dwindling revenue in the five Southeast states. The five states including Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo not only have their lots among low revenue earning states nationwide, they also account for some of the highest ratio of unemployed youth per population.

Yet, across the East are relics of prime establishments that dated back to the1960s, during the administration of Premier of the old eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara, who laid a strong economic foundation for the region’s prosperit





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State ChairmanThe National Working Committee rejects the suspension of the State chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, stating that it is not consistent with the party's constitution and rules.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ondo State Governor Renews Commitment to Infrastructural DevelopmentThe Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has renewed his commitment towards reengineering the infrastructural development of the state while also prioritising the welfare of workers in the State.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Rivers State Governor Vows Not to Concede MandateRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed not to concede his mandate to anyone. He made this statement during a cross-over service in Opobo Town, where he addressed the attempts to hinder development in the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Survivors and Eyewitnesses Share Horror Stories of Recent Terrorist Attacks in Plateau StateSurvivors and eyewitnesses of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State have told tales of horror in the killings that have drawn general condemnation from within and outside the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Ogun State: Rising to Economic ProminenceOgun State, under the governance of Prince Dapo Abiodun, is proving its mettle and attaining its potentials at a pace unimagined a couple of years ago. The state is becoming economically viable and attracting investments.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State Continues Despite Peace ResolutionsParties involved in the political crisis in Rivers State are struggling to implement the peace resolutions handed down by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The withdrawal of the impeachment notice by 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has not led to further progress in implementing the resolutions.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »