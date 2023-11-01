REC Nominations: CSOs petition Senate, caution against confirming partisan persons

“We implore you to use your good office to completely reject the nomination of Mr Etekamba Umoren nominated from Akwa Ibom State, and Mr Isah Shaka from Edo State as Resident Electoral Commissioners into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” parts of the petitions reads.

The CSOs include the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Yiaga Africa, Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), International Press Centre (IPC), the Electoral College and the Electoral Hub.

This newspaper revealed that Mr Umoren is a member of the APC and a long-time ally of the senate president.While the Rivers REC nominee, Anugbum Onuoha, has been close to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Lagos REC nominee, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, has enjoyed political patronage from Mr Tinubu since 2001.The CSOs, in their petitions, ask the Senate to reject the nomination of Messrs Shaka and Umoren for being affiliated to the APC.

“Given the antecedents of Messrs Etekamba Umoren and Isah Shaka Ehimeakne, it is highly unlikely that they will remain neutral and objective if appointed as INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners. We contend that their appointment will greatly undermine the neutrality and impartiality of the Commission and it will increase mistrust in the INEC and Nigeria’s electoral process,” the petition reads.

The CSOs also called on President Tinubu to withdraw their nomination in the public interest and uphold the federal character principle in re-nominating a nonpartisan, neutral, and competent Nigerian to represent the states they were meant to represent.

