Reality Star Phyna Apologizes for Derogatory Statement on Abortion

Level up winner Josephina Ijeoma Otabor aka Phyna has bowed to pressure and apologised over her derogatory statement on ladies about abortion. The Nation gathered Phyna had been on the chopping board for her offensive and controversial statement of “There’s no woman that can say she hasn’t done abortion once or twice”. Her statement which didn’t sit well with many netizens, was widely criticised by thousands of Nigerians on social media including her celebrity colleagues

. However, retracting her words in a statement released on her page, the reality star noted that she was misunderstood by the public. “Good day to all and sundry, I am Josephina Otabor a.k.a Phyna and I write this statement to address the issues concerning my interview about a very sensitive topic and I inaccurately suggested “all” women have engaged in it.You can abort all your children if you like, Princess hits Phyna “Firstly, I would like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn’t mean to project it on every female gender. I will never encourage abortion. “I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions. I will reiterate that abortion is not a thing I stand for and I should not be seen in that light and I admit to all mistakes made. “I want to use this medium to thank my fans, family and friends for their constant love and support, I don’t intend to let you dow

