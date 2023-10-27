– Real Madrid legend, Guti names world’s best footballer

The England international has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 12 games for Real Madrid so far. Asked whom he thought was the best footballer in the world currently, Guti told El Chiringuito, via Diario AS, “Bellingham, no doubt.

' He continued, “I think to talk about the best in the world, we have to talk about what is happening right now. He’s not only competing with the midfielders, right now he’s competing with the forwards too. “The thing is that the Ballon d’Ors, they are often reserved for the ones that score goals, and he can do that, but he has to do it for the whole year.”

