Re-elect Uzodimma, First Lady urges Imo women

MrsTinubu urged the women not to misuse their ballot, but to use it to ensure that the development of the Southeast continues in Imo State in line with the promise of President Tinubu that “the zone will be the industrial hub of Nigeria.”

The President’s wife, who said: “The move to re-elect Senator Hope Uzodimma is ordained by God”, noted that “the re-election will bring about ‘Renewed Hope’ and sustenance on the already giant strides of the Governor.”“The Southeast will be the industrial hub of Nigeria as promised by my husband, the President, during his campaign and by the grace of God, it will come to be.”

She added that “By the grace of God, I will start my Foundation’s Agricultural Programme with Imo State,” asserting that the coast was clear for the Governor’s second tenure.Mrs.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma lauded President Tinubu and his wife and the entire women for their show of love and commitment to his administration and promised not to take the privileges for granted.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma lauded President Tinubu and his wife and the entire women for their show of love and commitment to his administration and promised not to take the privileges for granted.

He also assured the President of his support at all times and his readiness to work hard to justify the confidence that has been reposed in him.

