Rabiu, BUA chairman, urges Nigerians to stay patient, says economy getting better

Rabiu spoke to state house correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his office on Tuesday. Speaking on the economy, Rabiu said the president, although making difficult decisions, has made the right ones because the way the country had been running up until then was unsustainable.

He also urged Nigerians in the business community and the public to be a little more patient with Tinubu’s administration while it attempts to stabilise the foreign exchange market.“So I believe we should just be a bit patient, things are already getting better, if you check you’ll see that the exchange rate in the black market has gone to as high as N1,300 to $1, today, it’s about N1,150 and it will continue to come down,” Rabiu said.

“A lot of issues, uncertainties and panic, that is settling and we’re seeing a situation where the exchange rate is coming down because once it gets to a level where people are not able to afford it, nobody will buy and if you don’t buy, it will come down.

“So my message is that we should be patient, things will definitely get better. Nigeria is endowed with huge resources, we’re a country of over 220 million people with huge resources across the country.

“So all we need to do is to harness these resources that God has endowed us with. I believe that it’s a temporary thing, things will definitely get better, we just need to be patient.”Rabiu also insisted that BUA Group had slashed the price of its cement from N4,500 to N3,500 per bag.of the price of BUA cement as part of its contribution to“It is actually taking effect. The price of cement from BUA Group has been reduced from N4,500 to N3,500 per bag.

