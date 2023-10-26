Queen Jennifer Ephraim receives Human Rights, Justice number plate

, has been presented with a customised number plate with the inscription Human Rights & Justice at the just concluded Peace Achievers International Awards by the award organisers, Peace Ambassador Agency.

The well attended 12th edition of the annual Peace Achievers International Awards took place at Abuja Intercontinental Hotel at the weekend.“It was indeed a great moment last night at 12th peace achievers international awards as i was Honoured and Presented with “Human Rights & Justice” Vehicle plate number by the Peace Ambassador Agency.

“Looking back at how I started from just a pageant girl with dreams , started my NGO , Authoring my book & putting it out on Amazon, I am grateful to God. “Above all, I believe the purpose of living is making a change & impact. I can proudly say that dreams do come through. Congratulations to me, the best is yet to come,nshe posted on social media. headtopics.com

Queen Jennifer Ephraim, ASO Cultural Ambassador 2022, is the author of a beautiful masterpiece, “Dilemma Of The Nigeria Girl Child”.The graduate of Adonai University with a BSc in International Relations and French is also a public speaker and award-winning beauty queen.

Project Director Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe noted that some individuals who have made immense contributions towards building Nigeria’s peace and democracy have not been adequately recognised. headtopics.com

He said the annual award was designed to reward them and motivate others into doing greater things for the society.family members of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, daughter of President Bola Tinubu Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Gideon Chidiebere Osi, Turaki Bala and others.

