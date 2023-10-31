Public tertiary institutions to get more fund as TETFund records highest ever revenue

Echono spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at an interactive session with heads of beneficiary institutions on the disbursement guidelines for the 2024 intervention cycle.Advertisement He said 90.54 percent of the collection generated is budgeted for direct disbursement to beneficiary institutions.

He added that the proposed new interventions in the annual direct disbursement include the establishment of a career unit in all categories of beneficiary institutions.“For the special direct disbursement, we have increased the allocation and number of beneficiary institutions for the Special High Impact Programme (SHIP),” Echono said.

“We have sustained provisions for disaster recovery, security infrastructure, and completion of abandoned projects,” he added.

