PTAD: Resolving pensioners’ issues

I worked at the then P&T. My date of first appointment was September 22, 1962 and my date of retirement was June 1, 1986.DUROJAYE: Thank you for your reply in The Nation of August 2023 on my shortpayment of my federal pension since 2015.ANNONYMOUS: Hello sir, my name is Kiriki. My federal pension has not been paid since February 2022 to date. When my pension number is slotted into the computer system, it showed number: ‘does not exist’.

I retired from MDA: TESCOM, Akure Ondo State, (Education). My date of first Appointment was January 1, 1972. PTAD: Pensioner to wait for reinstatement to payroll before retryingADAJI: Hello, The Nation. PTAD, through the newspaper in one of the Wednesdays in June 2022 at page 26 confirmed that my gratuity had been computed for payment.Group to PTAD: use approved scale for payments

ADESIYAN: My name is Adesiyan, I am one of the federal pensioners from Osun State. My problem is that I have tried to confirm my “I’M ALIVE” programme for more 10 times. The message comes back as ‘Verification Failed and Faces do not Match’. What can I do to solve this problem?ANONYMOUS: Good day, I will like to know if my father is eligible for pension under Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). He was appointed on July 3, 1989 and removed on April 27, 1999.

ABDULLAHI: I am Abdullahi from Jos Plateau State. My father was a staff mrmber of the Ministry of Defence, Civilian Unit for 16 years before he died in 1995. I have attended various screening and verifications and the last one was in Jos in 2017. I have submitted the required documents for payment of gratuity and pension benefits as a Next-of-Kin (NoK), but so far, nothing has come out.

