PSG Advances to UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals with Impressive Win over Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have advanced to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League following a 6-4 aggregate win over ten-man Barcelona on Tuesday night.
Ousmane Dembele, former Barcelona winger, and Kylian Mbappe were the Spanish side’s tormentors — the former scored once and won a penalty, while the latter got a brace. PSG made the numerical advantage count with Dembele equalising before halftime, while Vitinha put the Parisiens ahead early in the second half.
The defeat is also Barcelona’s first in 13 matches in all competitions, while PSG are in the semi-final of the UCL for the first time in three years.
