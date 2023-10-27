Providus Bank Grand Slam Tennis: Ladies Semifinals Take Centre Stage

At the centre court, Maryann Chuks will take on Nora Azubuike in an encounter expected to be highly thrilling and explosive. The two of them have enjoyed good runs so far in the competition and followers of the Grand Slam believe the winner in the tie could go ahead to win the singles title.

In the second semifinal match, Ejehiwease Effiong will clash with Oluwawemimo. Ogunsanya, in a dicey tie that could go either way. The battle will be fought on Court One. In some of the men’s singles R. Dubre defeated V. Onyenkpa 6/3, 6/3, Destiny Da Silva beat Akeem Mustafa 6/3, 6/2 just as Felix Akoh defeated U. Okonkwo 6/2, 6/1.In the Super Veterans cadre, I. Ihebuzor defeated E. Ogunleye 6/1, 6/2, W. Jibunoh enjoyed a walk overMeanwhile, the competition which started on October 19 ends on Saturday and finalists have also emerged in the men singles event.

