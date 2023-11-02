Protesters storm National Assembly, insist on removal of Defence Minister over alleged wrongdoings

Led by Danesi Momoh, the protesters claimed that Matawalle cannot be trusted with the Defence Minister portfolio going by the Pandora’s Box as published by the Zamfara State government which found him of wanting of willfully embezzling billions of Naira through shady contract dealings, including the Gusau Cargo Airport.

“A Defence Portfolio to an inefficient and corrupt leader who allegedly romanced bandits was perhaps one of the biggest mistakes of this adminstration, but it can be corrected with the Senate giving a voice in that direction.

“There are high standards expected of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They must be persons of unquestionable character and proven integrity. Unfortunately the glaring revelations by the Zamfara State Government have shown Matawalle to be very deficit in character and wanting in integrity.

“Your Excellency, details of Matawalle’s financial malfeasance and administrative rascality as has now been made public is nauseating and frightening. Something urgent has to be done. And we call on the Senate to weigh in to ensure that he is immediately removed to restore some hope in good governance.

Malam Salihu Abdullahi, the Director Sergeant at Arms of the national Assembly who received the petition on behalf of the Senate President expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the protesters adding that he will convey their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja urged members of his cabinet to work assiduously towards achieving the mandate of their ministries or be ready to leave the government. Tinubu stated this in his address at 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top government functionaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

