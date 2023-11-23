Protesters Dispersed by Armed Security Operatives in Kano

The police command in Kano, yesterday, foiled an attempt by some youths to perpetrate violence at the city centre. The youths were reportedly protesting the November 17 Court of Appeal judgment that ordered the removal of Abba Kabiru Yusuf as governor of the state. In their hundreds, the protesters had begun a procession from the Kofar Dan Agundi area, along BUK, and advanced towards the Gidan Murtala area before they were dispersed by heavily armed security men.





