Protest Erupts in Jos as Appeal Court Nullifies Governor's Election

A massive protest erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital, yesterday after the Appeal Court, Abuja nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and named his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, as the winner of the poll. In a unanimous decision, the three-man appellate tribunal sacked Mutfwang over PDP’s lack of structure and non-adherence to court orders.

Before the judgement which lasted till noon security had been beefed off in all the strategic locations in Jos, the state capital, by stern looking security personnel. At the premises of the Court of Appeal, Jos Division, an armoured personnel carrier (APC) was stationed to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order. The panel held that Muftwang was not validly sponsored by the PDP; that his nomination contravenes Section 285(2) of the constitutio





