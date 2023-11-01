Proposed N5bn presidential yacht insensitive to plight of Nigerians

' He called on the president to reverse the decision. The comedian wrote: 'I am absolutely not in support of the procurement of the presidential yacht. It is quite insensitive to the plight of Nigerians at this moment to even rationalise it. I call on the president, @officialABAT, to once again prove to Nigerians that he listens. Thank you, your Excellency.'

