Promotion of Mental Health as a Human Right

As mental ill-health becomes more prevalent, stakeholders have called for the promotion of mental health as an essential human right. A public health expert and founder of Deevoice Foundation for hope, Diana Eyo Enoette, said mental health is an intrinsic aspect of human wellbeing, deserving the same attention, care, and respect as physical health.

She said “We believe in a society that nurtures mental health, embracing diversity, fostering understanding, and providing equitable opportunities for all. By standing united, we strive to create a world where mental health is not only recognized as a human right but is also fully integrated into healthcare systems, workplaces, schools, and communities. Also. the executive secretary, National Human Rights Commission. Tony Ojukwu, has called on the government to give effect to the National Mental Health Act (2023) in other to enhance realization of Mental Health Rights in the country

