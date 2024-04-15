Progressive Northern Elements Back Minister of State for Defense in Faulting Northern Elders Forum's Remarks on President Tinubu

The Progressive Northern Elements , a group, has backed the Minister of State for Defense, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle , in faulting Northern Elders Forum over its remarks on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu , insisting that it’s too early to fault the President.

While reacting to the comment, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle had described NEF as political burden on the North. According to the group, “the President is doing well in our estimation and there is no reason for this attack from NEF.” “At this point, we have no option than to join Matawalle to say members of NEF lack the authority to speak for the entire region as they have become political burden to Northerners…We vow that any destructive journey that will bring the North to disrepute by NEF for personal and selfish gains will be met with stiff resistance.”

Progressive Northern Elements Minister Of State For Defense Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle Northern Elders Forum President Bola Ahmad Tinubu Criticism Support 2023 Election

