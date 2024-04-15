Progressive Northern Elements Back Minister of State for Defense in Faulting Northern Elders Forum's Remarks on President Tinubu

The Progressive Northern Elements , a group, has backed the Minister of State for Defense, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle , in faulting Northern Elders Forum over its remarks on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu , insisting that it’s too early to fault the President.
While reacting to the comment, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle had described NEF as political burden on the North. According to the group, “the President is doing well in our estimation and there is no reason for this attack from NEF.” “At this point, we have no option than to join Matawalle to say members of NEF lack the authority to speak for the entire region as they have become political burden to Northerners…We vow that any destructive journey that will bring the North to disrepute by NEF for personal and selfish gains will be met with stiff resistance.”
Progressive Northern Elements Minister Of State For Defense Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle Northern Elders Forum President Bola Ahmad Tinubu Criticism Support 2023 Election
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
President Bola Tinubu Attends Inauguration of Senegal's Youngest PresidentPresident Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other leaders in West Africa to witness the historic inauguration of left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s youngest president. The Nigerian President attended the event in his capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »