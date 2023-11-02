Prof Ben Nwabueze: I lost a father figure and a friend, By Ikechukwu Amaechi

Shortly after that, the COVID-19 pandemic set in and I couldn’t visit him. So, when Damian called to say he asked when I would be free to see him, I was over the moon. I told him I would come the next day. Damian was our go-between. Anyone who knew Prof would attest to his peculiar telephone culture – he neither called nor picked calls directly.

“Ike, thanks for coming,” he said, his voice husky. “Prof, the privilege is mine. How are you doing? I just came to say hello and wish you well,” I responded. Still holding me tightly, he said, “I am good. Damian has been sending all your messages to me. Please take care of yourself.” The visit lasted about five minutes and we said our goodbyes.

Nwabueze was born in the bucolic community of Atani, Anambra State and his birthday is a matter of conjecture as he narrated in his autobiography, Ben Nwabueze: His Life, Works and Times. “Atani as an illiterate community at that time meant that there was no written record of my birth. There was no system of registration of births and deaths, and no certificate of either event.

Though the era defined him, when he admitted being “at bottom, a die-hard traditionalist,” it didn’t negate the fact that he was perhaps one of the most urbane, suave and gracious Nigerians schooled in all the nuances that define the present times. Nwabueze explained why and how he was able to straddle both worlds seamlessly.

That was Prof Nwabueze, a man who spent his entire life erecting solid foundation for enduring positive change, a man I had the rare privilege of being inducted into his hallowed loop of friendship. I was told by Damian that the man I revered from a distance fell in love with my column, Candour’s Niche, in the Daily Independent newspaper. Then, I got a call one day from his chambers for a meeting. He had written another book and wanted me to be part of the public presentation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria has lost a patriot, father figure, Obi mourns Prof NwabuezeThe Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has described the former Minister of Education and a renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze as an uncommon patriot who was a father figure in all ramifications.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Ex-Education Minister, Ben Nwabueze, Passes OnRenowned constitutional lawyer and eminent leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN) is dead.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Legal icon, Ben Nwabueze, dies at 94The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: OBITUARY: Ben Nwabueze, the legal luminary who drafted constitutions for three African countriesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu, Ohanaeze, mourn ex-Minister NwabuezeThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Ohanaeze, mourn ex-Minister Nwabueze

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: ICPC Charges Suspended UNICAL Prof With Sexual HarassmentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕