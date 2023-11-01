Produce Regional Hubs For Economic Prosperity, Utomi Tasks Leaders

The LWT leadership tribute colloquium is designed to celebrate extraordinary leaders who have made a significant impact in their respective sectors. Drawing on the endowments of the Southwest region, he gave instances of taking the Lagos-Ibadan corridor and designing production anchored on value chains that could accelerate the pace of development for prosperous interstate commerce.According to him, “This may mean that instead of sinking fortunes into reclaiming the Atlantic for developing Lagos, we can locate a near city around Ogere, in Ogun State, from which trains can take workers into Lagos and Ibadan in not more than 20 minutes.

He said the dynamic and interconnected network of economic activities via interstate commerce was the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. For Nigeria to realise its full economic potential, he said it needed to harness the power of interstate commerce, remove barriers and invest in the infrastructure and policies that would enable the vital economic engine to thrive.

Among the discussants on the theme of the colloquium, Chairman, Capital Bancorp Plc, Tola Mobolurin, said Odu’a should be at the forefront when discussions on regional economic integration and benefits on the economy are raised.

He added that Nigeria must build agriculture and industries that would create hubs along the value chain.

