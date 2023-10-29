Probe officials behind P&ID scandal, group tells government

The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), has called on Nigeria government as well as the United Kingdom to expose and prosecute individuals behind the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) gas project scandal.The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), has called on Nigeria government as well as the United Kingdom to expose and prosecute individuals behind the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) gas project scandal.

While commending the ability of Nigeria to establish a strong prime facie case that the 2010 gas project was procured by bribes paid to insiders as part of larger plans to defraud Nigeria, ANEEJ noted the call out of some Nigerian officials for their greed and unpatriotic act that could have cost the country $11billion in damages, which is about one third of the 2024 budget.

He Commended the UK court for blocking the stealing of poor people’s resources as well as the tenacity by the Mohammadu Buhari’s administration to refuse to accept the dubious out of court settlement initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. headtopics.com

He also called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to set up panel of enquiry to unpack what happened in the P&ID case so as to draw lessons for future engagement, adding that for transparency and accountability purposes, Nigeria government must publish the total amount spent on execution of the cases.

He said, “If we don’t raise our voices, nothing will happen to those involved in the P&ID scam and that will send a wrong signal, encourage impunity as people will feel that they get away with wrong doings. headtopics.com

