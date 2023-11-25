Probe into Nigerian Premier Football League's Controversial Deal

More troubles may have sprung up for the leadership of Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), particularly, its chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, following a probe by the Freedom of Information Advocates Initiative (FOIA) into the controversial N1.6 billion deal, which the body signed with a Chinese firm, StarTimes, for the broadcast right of the nation’s football league.

The NPFL, in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), had signed the deal a few weeks ago in Abuja, which did not go down well with some Nigerian





