Pro-Democracy Groups Condemn Imo Governorship Election as Sham

A coalition of pro-democracy groups has condemned the 2023 Imo governorship election, calling it a sham marred by voter intimidation, violence, and widespread electoral fraud.

In a statement, the coalition, which includes the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), the South-East Zone of the Civil Liberties Organization (South-East CLO), the South-East Based Coalition of Human Rights and Democracy Organizations (SBCHRDOs), and the Human Rights, Social Development and Environmental Foundation (Port Harcourt), accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of complicity in rigging the polls in favour of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma. “As correctly predicted in our joint Press Conference of October 29, 2023 and Press Statement of Nov 9, 2023; our latest findings have shown that not less than 70% or “490, 000 votes” announced by INEC as “total lawful votes cast” arising from the Nov 11, 2023 Imo Governorship Election were composed of “harvested and written results

