Private Zoo, Fighter Jets, Cultural Protection, and More

Bereket Brehanu runs a private zoo that houses wild animals. Previously, Bereket was unemployed, but with a strong determination to protect wildlife, he created an animal sanctuary. Slovakia will have Polish and Czech fighter jets protect its airspace as it gives up its old Soviet-made MiGs. The NATO allies are chiming in to uphold the eastern flank until Slovakia receives new jets in 2024.

Since the beginning of the war, German and Ukrainian art historians have been meeting online to discuss the protection of cultural assets, as well as personal fates. Plants struggle to produce nectar and pollen during heatwaves, limiting the pollinating power of bees or butterflies. Researchers are finding ways for agriculture to adjust to a hotter world. Hacking attacks on power grids, telecom networks, or governments can paralyze entire societies. That makes them a powerful military weapon, as the war in Ukraine demonstrates. How can countries protect themselves? Officials have set out what is being called an "ambitious" plan aimed at protecting Australia's unique plants and animals

