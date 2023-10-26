Prioritise youth corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employers

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Yusha’u, gave the charge at the inauguration of the 2023 Corps Employers’ Workshop on Thursday in Sokoto.

Represented by Namadi Hamisu, the Deputy Director, NYSC Northwest Area Office, Yushe’u decried a spate of corps members’ rejection by employers. He advised them against delays in the issuance of monthly clearance and recognitions to deserving corps members, which he said are some of the challenges facing the scheme.

“Absconding of corps members, ill-treatment at workplaces, lack of support for corps members’ to Community Development Service (CDS) projects, and lack of accommodation were among the hitches being experienced”. headtopics.com

He described the corps members as highly productive, especially when engaged in an enabling environment. The coordinator lauded the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to the corps members and called for an upward review of the allowances.

“Besides, the governor has been addressing the issues of brain drain, including recruitment of teachers and medical personnel. On our part, corps members have also been filling the gaps. “The corps members have the energy, initiative, and capacity to adapt to working environment,” he said. headtopics.com

While reiterating its commitment to fulfill its mandate, the coordinator said the scheme has achieved much in promoting national unity as well as accelerating social and economic development in the country.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Prioritise corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employersThe National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers to ensure safety and improved welfare of the corps members for higher productivity. Read more ⮕

NRM NEC suspends National Chairman, two other national officersThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Wike: we prioritise vulnerable for palliativesThe Nation Newspaper Wike: we prioritise vulnerable for palliatives Read more ⮕

Prioritise support for local pharma industry, FG chargedA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NYSC to review CDS programmeThe Nation Newspaper NYSC to review CDS programme Read more ⮕

NRM gets Acting national chairmanThe Nation Newspaper NRM gets Acting national chairman Read more ⮕