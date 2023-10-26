Prioritise youth corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employers

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Yusha’u, gave the charge at the inauguration of the 2023 Corps Employers’ Workshop on Thursday in Sokoto.
Represented by Namadi Hamisu, the Deputy Director, NYSC Northwest Area Office, Yushe’u decried a spate of corps members’ rejection by employers. He advised them against delays in the issuance of monthly clearance and recognitions to deserving corps members, which he said are some of the challenges facing the scheme.
"Absconding of corps members, ill-treatment at workplaces, lack of support for corps members' to Community Development Service (CDS) projects, and lack of accommodation were among the hitches being experienced".
He described the corps members as highly productive, especially when engaged in an enabling environment. The coordinator lauded the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to the corps members and called for an upward review of the allowances.
"Besides, the governor has been addressing the issues of brain drain, including recruitment of teachers and medical personnel. On our part, corps members have also been filling the gaps. "The corps members have the energy, initiative, and capacity to adapt to working environment," he said.
While reiterating its commitment to fulfill its mandate, the coordinator said the scheme has achieved much in promoting national unity as well as accelerating social and economic development in the country.