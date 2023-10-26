Prioritise corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employers

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Yusha’u, gave the charge at the inauguration of the 2023 Corps Employers’ workshop, on Thursday in Sokoto.

Represented by Namadi Hamisu, the Deputy Director, NYSC Northwest Area Office, Yushe’u decried spate of corps members’ rejection by employers. He advised them against delays in the issuance of monthly clearance and recognitions to deserving corps members, which he said are some of the challenges facing the scheme.

“Absconding of corps members, ill treatment at workplaces, lack of support for corps members’ to Community Development Service (CDS) projects and lack of accommodation were among the hitches being experienced”. headtopics.com

He described the corps members as highly productive, especially when engaged in an enabling environment. “Most youths are restless because they’re not meaningfully engaged in an enabling environment. But if you create a stable emotional atmosphere, these corp members can give you much more than you bargain,” he said.

“The governor’s favourable disposition to issues concerning the scheme is a clear manifestation of his youth driven policies and his dogged determination to ensure that the state continues to be at the forefront in issues affecting the youth. headtopics.com

“But with the prevailing economic situation, N33,000 can barely take care of these basic needs, when someone isn’t settled, it affects the mind. Commenting on the workshop, Yakubu-Yaro said it served as an avenue for cross fertilisation of ideas towards improving its operations, especially through creation of enabling environment for corps members to render quality services.

