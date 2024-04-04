Prince Gbolahan George Olayode Shonekan: A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

Prince Gbolahan George Olayode Shonekan’s life story reads like a tale of triumph and influence. He stood as a beacon of respect and leadership within both his church community and grassroots movements. Born on February 20th, 1939, in Lagos, he hailed from the esteemed Royal Family of the Egba Eku’s – a distinguished lineage within the Egba Alake group of towns, situated in Orile Egba (Egba Forest) and later in Abeokuta Province, with Olumo Rock as its centerpiece.

Throughout his life, Prince Gbolahan George Olayode Shonekan exemplified unwavering dedication to his community and its values. His passing, which occurred last month, marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that resonates deeply within the hearts of those who knew him, especially in the church. During the 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by his dedicated efforts and substantial contributions aimed at propelling the church to new heights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We expect tougher challenge from Mali, says Finidi GeorgeSuper Eagles Coach, Finidi George, is expecting Mali to give his team a tougher fight than the Blacks Stars of Ghana did in their last friendly game in Morocco.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria vs. Mali : George seeks second win with Super Eagles in MarrakechThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria vs. Mali : George seeks second win with Super Eagles in Marrakech

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ndidi or Iheanacho may captain Eagles against Black Stars, says GeorgeThe Nation Newspaper Ndidi or Iheanacho may captain Eagles against Black Stars, says George

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Updated: Three key changes Finidi George could bring to Super Eagles against Ghana, MaliWith Finidi George confirmed as the interim coach to lead the Super Eagles in the international friendly games against Ghana and Mali, expectations are high as to what difference the ex-international could bring to the senior national team.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Finidi George “talks tough” ahead of Ghana, Mali friendliesWhile hoping he can be retained as the substantive replacement for Jose Peseiro, Finidi recognises the importance of maintaining Nigeria's momentum after their second-place finish at the recent Africa Cup of Nations

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nothing ‘friendly’ in football matches against Ghana, says Finidi GeorgeSuper Eagles’ interim manager, Finidi George, has said that his team would approach tomorrow’s international friendly game against Ghana as if it is a cup final.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »