Pretty Okafor, Ara promise good tidings after PMAN election

Other members of the newly- elected executive are Sunny Neji as 1st vice president; Zaaki Adzay -2nd vice president; Baba J.F.O- Treasurer; Michael Stevens (Ruggedman) chairman, Media Committee ex officio; Boniface Itodo –(Aitabonny) General Secretary and Fada Bem Paul (Bempee) Assistant General Secretary.
Ara, who said she had many plans for the upliftment of PMAN, especially in Lagos, promised to create awareness on the purpose of PMAN for the Gen Z generation.
