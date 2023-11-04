Presidential Yacht Delivered to Nigerian Navy, Abacha Loot Repatriated

Confirmation of the delivery of the presidential yacht to the navy since June 2023, and repatriation of $150 million Abacha loot to Nigeria, permeate the front pages of the dailies. Punch reports that the Nigerian Navy on Friday confirmed that it had taken delivery of the presidential yacht since June 2023. The newspaper says President Bola Tinubu told his ministers to shelve their personal ambitions and focus on his administration’s resolve to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty

. Tribune reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) would not assume duty until 2024. The newspaper says the federal government has promised to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in 42 months. Guardian says troops have killed 67 terrorists, arresting 190 of them and rescuing 47 kidnapped hostages in one week. The newspaper reports that Aminu Gwarzo, the deputy governor of Kano, revealed that the current administration inherited a debt of N500 billion from the immediate past government of Abdullahi Ganduje. ThisDay reports that one Treasure Ayuba, the last victim of the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School abducted in 2021 in Kaduna, has escaped from captivity after over two years. The newspaper says Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has admonished Nigerians to collectively resolve to work together in solving the nation’s problem

