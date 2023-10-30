Presidential Poll: Atiku faults Supreme Court judgement, calls for constitutional amendment

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.The presidential candidate said this on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Atiku claimed that all the evidence on irregularities, violence and manipulations tendered before the Supreme Court ought to have given him justice. “We showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence, and manipulations during the elections.

The PDP candidate also called for an amendment to the constitution to ensure that all litigations arising from the presidential election must be concluded before inauguration of the winner of the election. headtopics.com

