Presidential Election: Tinubu broke the law, presented forged certificate to INEC

Addressing a world press conference, Atiku insisted that INEC should have disallowed Tinubu from participating in the presidential election. According to Atiku: 'It's about our reputation and the future, it's about the kind of society we want to leave for the next generation and what kind of example we want to set for our children and their children.

'Incontrovertible evidence showed that Tinubu was not qualified to contest in the last presidential election because he forged the qualifying certificate which he submitted to INEC. 'A simple check on Tinubu's past records would have shown INEC that Tinubu broke the law and should not have been allowed to contest the election in the first place.

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕

Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support Tinubu Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi must commit to uniting Nigeria, says Olawepo-HashimNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Marafa: Tinubu’s willingness to work with Atiku and Obi depends on their post-litigation behaviourThe Nation Newspaper Marafa: Tinubu's willingness to work with Atiku and Obi depends on their post-litigation behaviour Read more ⮕

Why Atiku, Obi should join forces with Tinubu to move Nigeria forwardA former member of the Senate, Kabir Garba Marara, has appealed to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to mend fences and join hands with President Bola Tinubu to move the country forward. Read more ⮕