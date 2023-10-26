Presidential election: Supreme Court judgment sound, says Adegboruwa

, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment on Thursday, October 26, which upheld the Presidential Election victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).The activist lawyer blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the vehement disputes among supporters of opposing presidential parties and their parties over the conduct of the election.

Despite this failure, however, he echoed the apex court’s finding that such failure could not cause the election results to be nullified. “The Court however held that such failure will not lead to the nullification of election results. The judgment is sound in law and accords with the relevant statutes on the issue.

The lawyer urged the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act 2022 “to give us transparent elections. We cannot continue in this fashion.”He added: “Presently, INEC has continued to assure Nigerians that the off-cycle elections for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections will be conducted electronically and the results uploaded on the INEC iREV portal. headtopics.com

Adegboruwa also faulted the practice of political office holders and other public officers abandoning their duty posts to attend court sittings of their party members.“When a politician is appointed into a public office, he ceases to be partisan but becomes an officer of the federal republic.

“The National Assembly should set up a special committee to scrutinize the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court for the purpose of amending the Electoral Act 2022.”

