Presidential election litigation over with S’Court verdict on Tinubu

According to the Forum, Thursday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming President Tinubu’s election has brought to an end the presidential election cycle. The main opposition party’s governors said with the verdict of the apex court, there must be an end to litigation.

The governors said they believe and re-state their faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts. They, however, expressed concern with the disqualification of PDP candidates in Plateau State based on pre-election issues, which they noted that the Supreme Court had laid down precedents on.

The Forum stated, “The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

“As a forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts. “We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds.

“We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country,” the communique read in part.

It added that the meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen the PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance, and accountability.Recall that the apex court, in its ruling on the 2023 presidential election, dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

