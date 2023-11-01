Presidential Election Litigation Must End With S’Court Verdict

“We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country,” the communique read in part.

It added that the meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.

The apex court, in its ruling on the 2023 presidential election, dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: FOR THE RECORD: What Atiku said about Supreme Court judgement on presidential electionThe Supreme Court dismissed Atiku’s appeal challenging the earlier judgement of the PEPC on the victory of President Tinubu in the elections.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Presidency Knocks Atiku, Says He Knew Why He Lost Presidential ElectionThe Presidency has come down hard on the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his rejection of the Supreme Court ruling

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Presidential election: Let’s move onThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Six-Year Single Term, Litigation Before Inauguration, Other Proposals By AtikuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers State Governor Fubara, FCT Minister Wike Meet at Presidential VillaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Presidential Poll: Atiku faults Supreme Court judgement, calls for constitutional amendment“We showed incontrovertible evidence that INEC violated the Electoral Act and deliberately sabotaged its own publicly announced processes and procedures in order to illegally declare Tinubu elected. The position of the Supreme Court, even though final, leaves so much unanswered,” he said.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕