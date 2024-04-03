Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Visits Muslim Communities during Ramadan

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday continued his fraternal visit to the Muslim Communities even as their fasting enters the last lap. Sharing photos of his visit on his official X page, Obi disclosed that he was in Awka, Anambra State capital, where he interacted and enjoyed the conviviality of the Muslim community there. “This is a routine I started since my days as the Governor of Anambra State and have maintained.

I shared in the blessings of the Ramadan fasting and prayers while enjoining them, and every Nigerian, to continue to pray for the nation, especially as we are now in the last 10 days of the Ramadan season, which are very significant. “I encouraged them, and every Nigerian, not to be dispirited by the present myriad of challenges facing the nation, but, in love and unity, continue to work together for the progress of the natio

