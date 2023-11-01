President woos Belgian, Norwegian investors

In separate meetings with them, the President stressed the importance of strong diplomatic relations and expressed his willingness to engage with the foreign missions. During his meeting with Zau, President Tinubu congratulated President Joao Lourenco of Angola on his re-election and referred to him “as a very good friend.”
The President also exchanged views with the Ambassador on the potential dredging of Calabar Port to make it more viable for revenue generation. He called on Norway and other EU member countries to support the economic reform programmes of his administration, particularly in the areas of food security, preservation, and other key agro-allied investments.
The Angolan Ambassador expressed gratitude to Nigeria for its role in liberating his country from colonial rule and expressed his commitment to building sustainable partnerships between the two nations.
Leenknegt discussed the commercial linkages that bind the port of Antwerp with ports in Lagos and Onitsha, expressing interest in expanding their presence to the Calabar port.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕